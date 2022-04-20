Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE SO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 131,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,097. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

