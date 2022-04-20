Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,924 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,364. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.