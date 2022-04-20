Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. 169,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.