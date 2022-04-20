Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. 13,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

