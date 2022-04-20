Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. 303,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,068. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.94.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.