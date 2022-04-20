Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. 282,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a PE ratio of 492.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

