Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $583,841.12

Argon (ARGON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Argon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $583,841.12 and approximately $77,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.89 or 0.07463270 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.51 or 0.99751917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,726,021 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

