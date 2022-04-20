ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 16%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 457,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 210,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24.
ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)
