ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 16%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 457,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 210,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

