Ark Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $145.48 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,490,121 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

