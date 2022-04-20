Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 124,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,184,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.