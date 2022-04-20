Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 8.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 124,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,184,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 19.2% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,859,000 after buying an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.