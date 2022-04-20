Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.90).

ASCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Ascential stock traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 333.63 ($4.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.36), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($27,092.90).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

