Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 953,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. 5,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. Assurant has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.