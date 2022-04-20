AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.45. 17,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,734,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.