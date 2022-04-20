Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as high as $122.56 and last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 3348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

