AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611,049 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $105,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 1,069,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,289,910. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.