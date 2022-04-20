Aurox (URUS) Price Tops $65.16 on Exchanges

Aurox (URUS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $65.16 or 0.00157105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $627,929.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurox has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

