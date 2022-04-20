Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.80. 1,764,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 278.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

