Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. 4,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 858,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

