Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $75.79

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.79, but opened at $79.44. Autoliv shares last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 7,155 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

