Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 20,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 554,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

