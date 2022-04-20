Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. 20,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 554,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.