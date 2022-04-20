AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

