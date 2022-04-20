AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.