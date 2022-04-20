Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $40.92

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $39.60. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 3,592 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

