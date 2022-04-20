Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $21.86 Million

Banano (BAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Banano has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $91,937.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,445,854 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.