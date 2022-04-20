Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

