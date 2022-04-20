Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Announces $0.91 Annual Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.909 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
