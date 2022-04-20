Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.99

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

