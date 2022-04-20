Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $546.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.