Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $546.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
