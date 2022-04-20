Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $50.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.41.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
