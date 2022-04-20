Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.