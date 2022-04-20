Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.67

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 4907957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

BTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

