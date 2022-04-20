Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 850 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.