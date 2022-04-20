Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.