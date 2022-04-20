Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

