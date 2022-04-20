Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

