Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

