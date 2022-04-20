Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 200,233 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,233 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 565,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

