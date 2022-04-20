Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives $3,537.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,537.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($50.55) to GBX 3,870 ($50.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,390 ($44.11) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($45.85) to GBX 3,351 ($43.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during trading on Wednesday. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

