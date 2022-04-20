Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $186,654.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.28 or 0.07436116 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,670.65 or 1.00239156 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

