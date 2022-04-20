Beyond Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.79 or 0.07433350 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,164.67 or 1.00167573 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

