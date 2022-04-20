Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 9,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

