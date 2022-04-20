BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 6.5%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. 7,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of research firms have commented on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

