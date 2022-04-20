BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 6.5%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. 7,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
A number of research firms have commented on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.