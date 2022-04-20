BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Up 0.9%

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 46,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 327,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIMI International Medical by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.