BinaryX Market Cap Tops $212.06 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $212.06 million and $30.40 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $104.83 or 0.00252624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006929 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00274088 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

