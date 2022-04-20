BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

