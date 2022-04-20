Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.32. 15,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.