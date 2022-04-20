Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. 748,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

