BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $339,926.75 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLFS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 352,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,915. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.