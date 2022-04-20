BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

