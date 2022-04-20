BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.
About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
