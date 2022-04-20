BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.