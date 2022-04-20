Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 204,802 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

